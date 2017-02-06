Silver Alert Issued for NC Man with Dementia

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Foy Lee Watson was last seen on Horseshoe Loop in Statesville wearing a camouflage hat, blue hoodie jacket, gray shirt with white stripes and gray jogging pants.
He is described as having a scar on his right cheek, gray short hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5'4" and weighs around 148 lbs.
According to officials, Watson drives a 2000 black Ford Mustang with North Carolina license plate VZC-5855.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Hall at Iredell County Sheriff's Department at 704-878-3180.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs