Silver Alert Issued For Greensboro Man

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police need your help to find a missing man. Police say Manuel Morrice Bowser II was last seen near the 500 block of Mount Olive Drive.

Bowser is an 18-year-old black male and suffers from mental issues.

Bowser was last seen wearing a dark green pullover, zip-up jacket, dark blue jeans, white converse tennis shoes. He is 5’3”, 105 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say no picture is available at this time.

If you see Bowser or know where he might be, contact 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

