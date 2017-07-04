Silver Alert Issued for 18-Year-Old High Point Man

Christopher Jacob Lemonds (Photo: NC Center for Missing Persons)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for a missing and endangered 18-year-old.

Christopher Jacob Lemonds was last seen on the 2000 block of Deep River Road in High Point.

He is described as 5'7", 150 lbs, white male with medium length curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with dark gray shorts.

According to officials, Lemonds is believed to be suffering from dementia or another sort of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-887-7941.

