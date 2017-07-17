Silver Alert Issued For Missing Thomasville Man

David Wayne Moncus (Photo: Custom)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A silver alert has been issued for a missing Thomasville man, according to the NC Center for Missing Persons.

Officials say David Wayne Moncus is missing from his home. He is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials say Mr. Moncus was last seen walking down Pleasant Grove Church Road toward National Highway in Thomasville.

Call the Thomasville Police Department if you have seen him.

