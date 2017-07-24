Silver Alert Issued For Missing Winston-Salem Man Who Left Hotel

Robert Lee Millsaps

WINSTON-SALEM - Winston-Salem police are looking for Robert Lee Millsaps, a missing 50-year-old man. A silver alert was issued for Millsaps Sunday.

Millsaps walked away from the Hawthorne Inn on High Street in Winston-Salem Thursday morning according to W-SPD. He was last seen at the intersection of Brookstown Avenue and S. Marshall St.

Millsaps' brother reported him missing Friday. Millsaps has been known to walk away frequently, but return within a few hours according to a release from police.

Millsaps, who is 6 feet tall and around 250 pounds, suffers from a mental condition which could be making it difficult for him to return to the Inn.

