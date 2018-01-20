Silver Alert Issued For Missing Winston-Salem Teen

A silver alert was issued for 16-year-old Akyrah Brione Frazier. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Akyrah Brione Frazier was last seen at 606 Denny Drive on January 18, 2018. She was seen leaving the home in a newer model Dodge Ram truck, white in color.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police tell us they still have not found her.

Police say Akyrah was reported missing by a family member who in turn called the police department.

Winston-Salem Police say a silver alert was issued for Akyrah because she has a cognitive impairment that will make it difficult for her to return home.

Akyrah was last seen wearing a silver sweater, blue jeans, and black boots.

If you have information, call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

