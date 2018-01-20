WFMY
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Winston-Salem Teen

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:34 PM. EST January 20, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Police say Akyrah Brione Frazier was last seen at 606 Denny Drive on January 18, 2018. She was seen leaving the home in a newer model Dodge Ram truck, white in color. 

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police tell us they still have not found her. 

Police say Akyrah was reported missing by a family member who in turn called the police department. 

Winston-Salem Police say a silver alert was issued for Akyrah because she has a cognitive impairment that will make it difficult for her to return home. 

Akyrah was last seen wearing a silver sweater, blue jeans, and black boots. 

If you have information, call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

