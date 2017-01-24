WFMY
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Thomasville

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:14 PM. EST January 24, 2017

A Triad man is missing and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon.

Arthur Alexander Durie was last seen at 376 Calvin Road in Thomasville 

Durie is said to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Durie is 5-foot-8, 145 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105.

 

