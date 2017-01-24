Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Thomasville

Arthur Alexander Durie (NCCMP) (Photo: NCCMP)

A Triad man is missing and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon.

Arthur Alexander Durie was last seen at 376 Calvin Road in Thomasville

Durie is said to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Durie is 5-foot-8, 145 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105.

