Silver Alert Canceled for Winston-Salem 11-Year-Old

WINSTON-SALEM - Winston-Salem police have canceled a Silver Alert for 11-year-old Savion Martell Edwards. A release says Edwards was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Around midnight, police said he had been found and in good health.

Edwards was last seen on the 400 block of Camden Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem and was wearing an Army fatigue jacket with lime green liner, red, white, and black shirt, green and blue pants, and gold and black shoes.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY