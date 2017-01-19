Silver Alert Issued for Missing Winston-Salem Teen

Candelaria "Candy" Marroquin

A 15-year-old Winston-Salem girl is missing after she was last seen walking on Clemmonsville Road.

Candelaria Aguilar-Marroquin was seen walking by the Hardee's on Clemmonsville Road according to a Silver Alert release from the Winston-Salem Police Department. Aguilar-Marroquin left 607 Hillhaven Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 7 a.m. She's said to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

If you know anything about Aguilar-Marroquin that could lead to her finding, contact W-SPD at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español at (336) 728-3904.

