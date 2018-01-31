Silver Alert Issued for Surry Co. Woman Possibly Heading to Charlotte

Andrea McMullen. Submitted photo.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old woman who may be heading to Charlotte.

According to the Surry County Sheriff's Office, Andrea McMullen was last seen on Apex Lane in Mount Airy. McMullen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, authorities say.

McMullen is described as a black woman with short black hair and brown eyes. She is listed a 5-foot-3 and weighs about 130 pounds.

McMullen was last seen wearing blue felt sweatpants and a burgundy sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on McMullen is asked to call 911 or 336-374-3000.

