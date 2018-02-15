Raymond Buddington

GREENSBORO - Greensboro police canceled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday night.

Raymond Buddington was reported missing from W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro at 6 p.m. The Silver Alert was canceled Thursday morning.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY