Silver Alert Out For 84-Year-Old Randolph County Man

Robert Kenneth Wilder

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Randolph County man Robert Kenneth Wilder.

Wilder is believed to be suffering from dementia or a similar cognitive impairment. He was last seen on the 4000 block of Village Drive in Trinity. Wilder's car description is a 2002 Ford super duty pickup truck with a North Carolina state license plate number of ba6744.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Wilder is 84 years old, 6-feet and 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Copyright 2017 WFMY