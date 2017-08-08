Silver Alert Out For 84-Year-Old Randolph County Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Randolph County man Robert Kenneth Wilder.
Wilder is believed to be suffering from dementia or a similar cognitive impairment. He was last seen on the 4000 block of Village Drive in Trinity. Wilder's car description is a 2002 Ford super duty pickup truck with a North Carolina state license plate number of ba6744.
Wilder is 84 years old, 6-feet and 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.
