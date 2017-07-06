Silver Alert Out For Missing Burlington Man

Ricky Robin Kendall

BURLINGTON, NC - Burlington police are searching for a man who they believe left a group home Thursday morning.

Ricky Robin Kendall, 65, was said to have left Cedar Group Home on Ross St. around 6:30 a.m. on foot. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. A silver alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Kendall suffers from several cognitive impairments according to Burlington police and may be trying to get to Durham.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Kendall is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

