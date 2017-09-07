Silver Alert Out for Burlington Woman Who May Be Driving to New York

Tammy Albright-Coriel

BURLINGTON, NC - A Silver Alert has been issued for Tammy Albright-Coriel, a Burlington woman who hasn't been seen since last week and may be driving to another state.

Albright-Coriel is believed to have left her home on Alamance Road around 10 p.m. on Aug. 31 in a 2017 gray Toyota Tacoma. The car had a South Carolina license plate of NSI335.

Albright-Coriel suffers from a cognitive impairment and a Silver Alert has been issued for her. Police say she may be attempting to drive to New York.

Anyone with information should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

