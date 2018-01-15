Silver Alert Out For Missing Winston-Salem Woman

Gurprit Kaur Singh

WINSTON-SALEM - Winston-Salem police are trying to find a 49-year-old woman who suffers from cognitive disorders.

Gurprit Kaur Singh was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. driving a white 2010 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate PZD-1563. Police say she drove away from the 600 block of Brentwood Ct. in Winston-Salem.

A Silver Alert was issued for Singh Sunday night.

If you have any information about Singh, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or en Español at (336) 728-3904.

