Silver Alert Out For Winston-Salem Woman

Roslyn Leake Young

WINSTON-SALEM - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman from Winston-Salem.

Roslyn Leake Young, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment, is missing. Young, 46, was last seen at 301 Medical Center Blvd., the address of Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information about Young should call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

Copyright 2017 WFMY