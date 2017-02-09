Silvert Alert for Missing W-S Teenager

Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are looking for 17-year-old Charity Alanah Richardson.

They said she has been missing since approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. She reportedly suffers from a hearing impairment as well as a medical condition that requires medication.

Police said Richardson may be wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes, and was last seen at the Walmart located at 3475 Parkway Village Circle.

Richardson may be with an unknown male near High Point, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.

