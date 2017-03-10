Sinkhole Reappears on NC 268 in Elkin; Road Closed 3 Weeks: NCDOT

(Photo: nicholas belton, Custom)

ELKIN, N.C. -- A huge sinkhole that formed on Highway 268 in Elkin back in January has reappeared.

The sinkhole formed on Wednesday. The NCDOT says a quarter-mile of the road will be closed for three weeks while crews fix the problem.

NCDOT says the damage was caused by a 70-year-old drainage system which is about 35 feet deep. The old system is what caused the sinkhole to first form in January. Road crews fixed that problem at the time, but now the hole is back.

Road crews plan to replace the old system with a new one.

Drivers can get around the sinkhole by taking Powers Lane and Elk Spur Street.

