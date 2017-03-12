Small Plane Crashes After Take Off At Mt. Airy Airport

Worm's-eye view along the runway tarmac at Bristol Airport in North Somerset, taken on May 17, 2013. (Photo by Hollie Latham/PhotoPlus Magazine via Getty Images) (Photo: PhotoPlus Magazine, 2013 Future Publishing)

MOUNT AIRY, NC - An employee at the Mt. Airy Airport confirms that a small plane crashed while taking off Sunday afternoon.

An employee who witnesses the event, Rocky Collins, said the pilot was the only one inside of the plane during the crash.

Collins explained to WFMY News 2 the plane was taking off and just got off the ground when it rolled right and crashed. He then drove over to the plane and called 911.

According to Collins the pilot climbed out of the plane himself and has non-life threatening back injuries.

WFMY News 2 has not been able to confirm the name of the pilot, but we will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

