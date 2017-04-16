Smell Of Smoke In Triad Due To Western NC Fires

Views of the Dobson Knob Fire in McDowell County April 10, 2017. Angela Wilhelm, /awilhelm@citizen-times.com (Photo: WFMY)

PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. – The McDowell County emergency management team reported Sunday morning that the ongoing fire at Dobson Knob in the Pisgah National Forest has burned 1,760 acres and is now 85 percent contained.

"We do feel at this time that we have a good handle on it," says Eric Muecke, an urban forestry specialist. "We are constantly monitoring the fire, even the edges that we feel we have a good control on."

As of Friday morning, 213 people were working on the fire that still isn't threatening structures. However, officials have issued a Code Orange, urging people with respiratory problems to avoid strenuous activity outside.

With Easter weekend here, Muecke discourages people from traveling to document the spectacle of smoke, especially if your way of taking pictures involves altitude.

"The important thing to understand is that we cannot have people out here with drones. If drones are in the air, then we are unable to fly, to manage the air."

