Smell Smoke? It's Traveling All the Way From Georgia

GREENSBORO, NC -- It was hard to miss in the middle of the day. Hazy, smoky skies and the faint smell of a wildfire in the air across the Piedmont of North Carolina. Believe it or not, that smoke is traveling hundreds of miles, all the way from Georgia.

The "West Mims Fire" has been burning in the Okefenokee Swamp in southern Georgia since early April. It's a monster too, burning over 70,000 acres so far. How can that smoke make it all the way into the Carolinas?

Today, the winds over the southeast are blowing strongly from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. For us, that means the air over that wildfire is migrating all the way into the Piedmont of North Carolina. Smoke particles from wildfires can remain suspended in the air for hundreds of miles.

This same phenomenon happened a few weeks ago on Easter weekend, and was also the result of the West Mims Fire.

Many people in the Piedmont asked Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Facebook where the smoke was coming from:

I've got smoky skies in west Greensboro. Trying to figure out where it's coming from. **** UPDATE: My best guess is... Posted by Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Thursday, April 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY