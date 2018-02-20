SmileCampaignWSSU Ignites Conversation About Mental Health In Black Communities

As part of 'The Smile Campaign,' Ihijahmah Yorker captures smiles around campus into a photograph. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – They say, ‘you’re never fully dressed without a smile,’ and Tyokia Harrison, a sophomore at Winston-Salem State University, thinks so too, but there's more to it.

Growing up in Capitol Heights, Md., Harrison says, comes with a childhood filled with memories of violence and drugs, but also an understanding that behind those issues was a larger one: mental health.

“I feel like mental health in the Black community is a disparity,” the Sociology and Africana Studies major said.

Harrison made it her mission to start the conversation about mental health in black communities through her role on campus as Student Attorney General when she decided the resources on campus just weren’t enough.

She believes a simple smile is enough to get it started.

Along with her childhood friend, Ihijahmah Yorker, also a sophomore at WSSU, Harrison decided to start ‘The Smile Campaign.’

“I love making people smile, I love smiling, so in doing that, I learned that smiling actually combats stress,” Harrison says.

It all starts with exactly that, a smile. It can be anytime, anywhere, but with purpose. ‘Just spreading the love,’ Harrison and Yorker call it.

And can also come in the shape of a smiley sticker, a hug or words of affirmation.

“I know that I still played my role with showing that love and being genuine,” said Yorker, who joined Harrison in the campaign after losing a close friend to gun violence and realized that doing random acts of kindness was the best coping mechanism.

To illustrate the impact of ‘spreading the love,’ Yorker decided to grab his camera and take pictures of those moments.

‘Kodak moments,’ he calls them.

“All the time it’s not about taking a picture about it, or capturing the moment, it’s actually spreading the love,” Yorker said.

The before-and-after pictures are also a big part of the social media of the campaign.

Harrison hopes others will want to continue the project after they graduate.

And, more importantly, that it becomes part of the campus' fabric and her daily life.

