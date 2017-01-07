Close SnOMG LIVE: Triad's First Snow of 2017 Doesn't Disappoint WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:41 PM. EST January 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SnOMG LIVE: Triad's First Snow of 2017 Copyright 2016 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tim Buckleys Monday Evening Forecast Murdered Mom's Wedding Photo Survives Fire Man Helps After Car Crashes Through Roof Frank's Final Newscast Farewell Chase With Troopers Ends Deadly Best Wishes Frank Mickens Faces Of Drunk Driving: A Bond Formed Through Tragedy Car Goes Airborne, Crashes Through Roof More Stories Snow To Continue Through Midday Saturday Jan. 2, 2017, 8:18 p.m. Gov. Cooper: Stay Off The Roads, 260 Wrecks During Storm Jan. 7, 2017, 9:17 a.m. Winter Storm: WFMY News 2 Team Coverage Across The Triad Jan. 7, 2017, 6:58 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs