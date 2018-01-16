'Snow Angel' Ready To Help Drivers Stuck During Storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When snow falls in the Triad, we see can expect to see "snow angels" of all kinds.

Some snow angels are made by kids playing in the slush; others can be recognized by the good deeds they do.

A man in Greensboro plans to earn his wings by volunteering his time and his jeep to help tow out stranded drivers during the storm.

"I hope that somebody would stop and help me and my family if we were stuck," Ryan Apple said. "So I'm going to stop and help them."

And this isn't the first snow storm Apple will be driving around in, looking for drivers who are stuck.

He's been helping drivers in the snow since he was in High School.

"I was raised to do the right thing and that's what I'm out there to do," Apple explained.

Apple doesn't own a tow truck company and he won't take money for his services.

"Just seeing the smile on their face, that they didn't have to call a tow truck or they didn't have to sit out in the snow, it makes it all worth it," he said.

Copyright 2017 WFMY