GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of possible animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media.

The video shows two juveniles using an aerosol can and lighter to ignite a flame at a dog, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office says the two individuals in the video are 13 and 14 years old.

Guilford County Animal Control took custody of the dog. According to the Sheriff's Office, criminal charges may be filed.

