Solar Eclipse 2017: How to Take the Best Photos

By now you've probably heard that on August 21 something epic is going to happen.

We're talking about a solar eclipse like we've not experienced in a longtime and for some--never.

It's definitely an event you'll want to photograph to have the memories for ever.

WFMY News 2's Photojournalist Kelly O'Brien talk to Dan Whittaker, a Nature Photographer, on how to best photograph the eclipse even if you don't have an expensive camera.

Whittaker says, “photographing the solar eclipse coming up is going to bring some challenges for your average camera and your average person, but nothing that can't be overcome”

First thing: Protect your eyes. As a disclaimer – you should never EVER EVER EVER stare into the sun.. he says there are many different styles of solar glasses

Its not only important to protect your eyes – but Protect your gear as well.

Photographing an eclipse with your smartphone

Apple or Android – you can make it work.

You will need to buy a telephoto lens for your smartphone and yes, a solar filter.

Tips to make a cool video during the eclipse:

Use your phone or camera and record the reactions of the people who are watching it, so you'll be able to see the shadow of the moon coming over the sun and the light will.

Change pretty drastically as that event” (ohhhhs and ahhhhhs sound effects)

Don’t forget reaction shots.

Your family and friends watching the eclipse, seeing the reflection of the eclipse and place your picture right over it.

Pretty Cool.

How to shoot an eclipse with a DSLR camera.

If you don't own a DSLR camera...no problem.

Renting is always an option – Camera, Lens and tripod.

A solar filter for your lens to avoid burning the sensor. You can find them online for under $100

Next: the tripod, because Whittaker says “touching the camera might cause enough shake to blur the image”

That last thing you should have: a camera remote to avoid any shake possible. Even selfie sticks have remotes.

