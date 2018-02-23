WFMY
BB&T Outage Locks Customers Out of Accounts

Several BB&T banking services unavailable

WCNC 11:49 AM. EST February 23, 2018

BB&T customers were having trouble accessing their money Thursday night. 

Bank officials tweeted many of their servers were unavailable including digital banking, Phone24 and ATMs. They sent another tweet later saying customers could use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.


BB&T officials said they were working on the issue and would continue to update customers on Twitter and their website.

