BB&T Outage Locks Customers Out of Accounts

BB&T customers were having trouble accessing their money Thursday night.

Bank officials tweeted many of their servers were unavailable including digital banking, Phone24 and ATMs. They sent another tweet later saying customers could use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

At this time, many of our banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit & prepaid cards. We've identified the issue & are working to resolve it. Thank you for your continued patience. We'll continue to update you until your services have been restored. — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018



BB&T officials said they were working on the issue and would continue to update customers on Twitter and their website.

