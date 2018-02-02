Some People Still Aren't Pulling Over For Emergency Vehicles

Move Over Sign In Burlington (Photo: WFMY)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- When you see flashing lights in your rearview, what happens?

Your heart drops for a second? Right.

But, when you realize they're not trying to pull you over, but need to pass - then what do you do?

You're supposed to move to the right, but officials say they still see confusion on the roads.

See the light, move to the right is what signs posted in Burlington say. They're there to remind you of a potentially life-saving law — and it really is as simple as it sounds.

Moving the wrong way can be dangerous.

Just a few days ago, a Greensboro Police officer crashed into a porch because another vehicle didn't move over.

Burlington Police say it happens all the time.

"Yeah, you see it almost daily. Where, people will stop in the lane they're at and the police car, or fire truck, or ambulance has to go way around into oncoming traffic to get around them," said Asst. Chief Chris Verdeck, with the Burlington Police Department.

Following the law is a s easy as it sounds. If you see flashing lights in your rear view mirror, you need to calmly hit that turn signal, press on the brake & get to the shoulder of the road. It takes just a few seconds, and it helps everyone.

The law says you must move to the right side of the road. Not the left, and not the middle.

If you don't move over, you are breaking the law.

