HIGH POINT, NC – Johnnie Deberry has a hard time fighting back tears talking about his mother, Josie Lindsay.

“She was my heart. She was my everything, my mother,” he said.

His sadness turns to anger as he looks at a picture of Lashawn Marshall, the man police say is responsible for his mother’s murder.

"I just feel angry. I just hope they catch him,” said Deberry. "What he did, he hurt a lot of people. He doesn't realize what he has done."

Deberry’s mother, 74-year-old Josie Lindsay, was shot and killed in her own driveway in High Point on Tuesday.

Police say she was getting out of her car when she was hit.

According to police, Lindsay was another innocent victim of an ongoing gang war over drugs.

Seven candles burned at a prayer vigil in High Point on Saturday night, one for each of the city's seven homicide victims this year.

“I was born and raised in High Point and it's sad. It's devastating,” said Brandon Smith, organizer of the vigil. “I'm scared to even go outside sometimes because I don't know whether or not it may be my last day.”

Together, community members joined hands to pray for peace in the streets.

“We all just have to come together and stop this violence,” said Deberry. “The younger generation doesn't have any regard for life. They're just run around shooting and shooting and shooting. It's senseless!”

Josie Lindsay's funeral is will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in High Point.

Lindsay leaves behind 6 children and 18 grandchildren.

Police say at least 20 people have been shot in High Point since the beginning of the year.

seven people have been killed in 2017.

To put that in perspective -- seven people were killed in High Point all of last year.



