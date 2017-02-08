WFMY
South Stokes Student Trampled By Bull At Rodeo Competition

Erica Stapleton and Megan Allman , WFMY 6:09 PM. EST February 08, 2017

YADKINVILLE, N.C. -- A South Stokes High School junior is recovering in the hospital after being trampled by a bull during a rodeo competition over the weekend. 

Family members of Wesley Fishel confirmed with WFMY News 2 that Wesley was involved in a bull riding accident during a competition at Lone Hickory Arena in Yadkinville on Saturday. 

Clara Fishel, Wesley's sister, says her brother fell off the bull and it stepped on his back, breaking a lot of bones. 

Family members say Wesley is becoming more responsive and now breathing on his own. They say his doctors are calling it a "miracle." 

Several community members are sharing their thoughts and prayers with the Fishel family through the Facebook Group PrayersFor Wesley.  

A prayer vigil scheduled from 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at the Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown.

 

 

 

(© 2017 WFMY)


