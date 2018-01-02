Southern Guilford High Football Player Dies After Crashing Into Tree: Police

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

GREENSBORO - A Southern Guilford High student was killed in a one-car accident Monday night when he ran off the road.

17-year-old Montavious Robinson was going west around the 400 block of Clark Ave. when he lost control of the 2001 Acura CL he was driving and crashed into a tree. Greensboro police said Robinson died at the scene around 10:49.

Passengers Stuart Humphries, Mr. Donovan McRae, both 17, and Donnie Wilson-Hightower, 18, all students at the school as well, were taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Wilson-Hightower is listed as being in critical condition. The other two were released from the hospital.

Clark Ave. was shut down but has since re-opened. The crash is still being investigated.

Robinson was a football player at the school.

Southern Guilford's Principal, Brian Muller issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of Montavious Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all of those who loved and cared for him, and to all involved in this tragedy.” Brian Muller, Southern High principal.

