Southern Heritage Group Asks Commissioners To Keep Confederate Monument In Alamance Co.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Southern heritage group asked County Commissioners to keep the Confederate Monument in Graham, at a meeting Monday evening.

The group, Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County (ACTBAC), came prepared with written speeches to explain why they believe the Confederate statue should stay.

"There is a battle going on that none of us have ever seen," Gary Williamson, founder of ACTBAC, explained. "For those of us that know the truths of history, we are facing an unsure future."

Williamson went on to say that recent events in Charlottesville should not impact the county or the state's decisions regarding Confederate monuments.

"The men and women that hold these Confederate monuments dear to our hearts share a stand for no reason other than pride and honor for their sons that answered the call to defend their homes, their families and their rights," Williamson said.

This comes after protesters and counter-protesters surrounded the Confederate monument in Graham for several hours Saturday night.

Commissioners have not discussed taking down the monument previously. Under North Carolina law, they wouldn't have the power to remove the monument even if they wanted to.

The law went into effect in 2015. It makes it illegal to remove, relocate, or alter monuments, memorials, plaques and other markers that are on public property without permission from the N.C. Historical Commission.

