Southern Living Names Outer Banks 'The South's Best Island'

Lighthouse at Sunset on Outer Banks, NC (Photo: EJ-J/Thinkstock)

OUTER BANKS, N.C., (WVEC) -- According to Southern Living magazine, Outer Banks is your best choice for a vacation on a sandy spot surrounded by water.

Last fall, Southern Living polled thousands of people across the country to find out their favorite bars, breweries, cities, hotels, inns, islands museum, resorts, restaurants, small towns, tailgates and even barbecue joints.

Charleston, South Carolina took the top honors for the South's Best City. Outer Banks took the #1 spot for the South's Best Islands.

"This narrow spit of sand looks as if it were tugged out into the ocean from North Carolina’s mainland, leaving Pamlico, Currituck, and Roanoke Sounds behind. Rent a house and stay for a week to explore Bodie, Hatteras, and Ocracoke Islands."

Who is ready for a summer road trip?

You can view all the South's Best Awards here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV