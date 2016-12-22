Spartanburg Snack Company Recalls Over 7,600 Pounds Of Pork Skin

A vending machine dispenses crisps when the BBC RSS news feed uses key words at the Big Bang Data exhibition at Somerset House on December 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for Somerset House) (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid, 2015 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says a Spartanburg-based establishment is recalling approximately 7,629 pounds of pork skin products.

Citing possible contamination of salmonella, Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC, recalled three types of the "ready-to-eat pork skin" products. USDA says the items in question were produced on various dates between September 27 and December 13.

Here are the products the company is recalling:

4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “Wallace’s Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins Flavored With Salsa & Sour Cream Seasoning Chicharrones” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “Wallace’s Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins Flavored With Salsa & Sour Cream Seasoning Chicharrones” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “Country Time Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins Chicharrones Salsa & Sour Cream Flavor" with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 23 17.”

USDA says consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Common symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.

Those with food safety questions are encouraged to call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poutry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

