Sports Fans Cheer Over Triad Basketball Tournaments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Sports fans can't stop talking about the basketball tournaments in the Triad.

"I always watch a lot of high school basketball," said sports fan Meigs Meedhan. "It's very competitive, it's a great tournament, and it's great for the area."

The 43rd annual Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament is a holiday tradition for hundreds in Forsyth County.

Frank Spencer, the former sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal, started the program.

At one point, there were more than 140 teams participating.

This year, 16 high schools are competing at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, including 12 Forsyth County high schools.

Organizers say the tournament is important to the schools and community.

"It's helped schools get gyms and make basketball popular," said Mike Pennington, West Forsyth Athletic Director. "It's evolved into one of the premier tournaments in the state of North Carolina."

Let's not forget about the 42nd Annual HAECO Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The basketball tournament began back in 1976 between four Greensboro high schools: Dudley, Grimsley, Page and Smith.

The program eventually expanded to eight schools and added a women's tournament.

The mission is to raise money for participating high schools in Guilford County.

Organizers and fans describe the tournament as a big reunion that brings the community together.

"Basketball is big in North Carolina," said sports fan Adrian Moody. "Greensboro is Central North Carolina, and you can kind of come from all over and watch basketball in this area."

