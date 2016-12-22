Sportsmanship vs Competitiveness Debated After Duke Suspends Grayson Allen

Duke's Grayson Allen was issued a technical foul when he tripped an Elon player on Wednesday night and then had an emotional meltdown on the bench. (Photo: Lance King, Custom)

DURHAM, NC -- Two North Carolina schools, separated by less than 40 miles, were thrown into the national spotlight on Wednesday night, not because of a buzzer beater or upset, but because of one play that happened on the court.

Duke Men's basketball team is notorious for being a national powerhouse. The school has five NCAA Championships under Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Elon University is not necessarily known for it's basketball team, but many of the country's sports fans are talking about them after referees gave Duke Guard Grayson Allen a technical foul for intentionally tripping Elon Guard Steven Santa Ana during the game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Immediately after the incident, Twitter users started criticizing Duke, Coach K, and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Many people were calling for Allen to be suspended.

After the Game, Grayson Allen gave tearful apology to the media for his actions. WATCH:





However, Allen isn't the first athlete to act unsportsmanlike and unfortunately, he likely won't be the last.

He likely won't be the last either.

But there are coaches working to make sure players are respectful, no matter what sport they play.

High Point Central High School Track and Field Coach Wayne Jones says he teaches his kids to play with "controlled fury."

Jones says he wants his players to be aggressive, and play fast and physical.

But everyone knows there's a fine line between competitiveness and sportsmanship.

Even die-hard Duke fans like Dale Chandler admit that Allen made a mistake.



"He is setting a role model for younger kids in the game and in the sports world and for him to be childish and trip people over and do the things he's doing, I don't agree with it," said Chandler. "I grew up with two brothers and we did the same thing growing up when we were kids trying to roughhouse and things like that. But when you get older, it's things like that that you have to learn to let go of and change."

But change can be hard.

That's why Coach Jones trains his players to change their bad habits and use proper form and proper behavior on the track.

"Once a week, we talk about our competitive nature and every day we want our kids to learn how to compete against each other in practice first," said Jones.

Jones says he doesn't think Grayson Allen is a bad person.

He says all young athletes can learn a lesson from the tripping incident.

"We make sure kids remain humble and respect their competitors," said Jones. "We always instill in them to respect each other and respect your competitors."

Thursday morning, Head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Allen was suspended from the team indefinitely.

Full statement: Mike Krzyzewski Statement on Grayson Allen

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Allen personally apologized to the Elon player he tripped, Steven Santa Ana.

In a statement sent out Wednesday night, Allen said he was embarassed and ashamed of what he did.

Copyright 2016 WFMY