Spring Break Is Once Again A Full Week In Forsyth County: School Board

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Spring break is back to being a full week in Forsyth County.
On the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Facebook page -- the district said the Board of Education decided to forgive April 10 as a make up day.
That mean students will have the entire week off next month.
State law requires students to attend school for 1,025 hours -- or 185 days a year.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools purposely builds in extra time during the school year -- and the board of education is confident they'll have enough time for the school year.
