Spring Break Is Once Again A Full Week In Forsyth County: School Board

(Photo: PeopleImages.com, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Spring break is back to being a full week in Forsyth County.

On the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Facebook page -- the district said the Board of Education decided to forgive April 10 as a make up day.

That mean students will have the entire week off next month.

State law requires students to attend school for 1,025 hours -- or 185 days a year.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools purposely builds in extra time during the school year -- and the board of education is confident they'll have enough time for the school year.

You heard that right, Spring Break is back to being one full week. The Board of Education has forgiven April 10 as a makeup day for students! Now, where is the warm weather?? Posted by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY