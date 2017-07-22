Staff, Arcade Goers Forced To Lie On Floor During Armed Robbery: Police

Two armed men ordered staff and arcade goers at "The Hook" Social Fish Arcade to lie on the floor during a robbery Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

WINTSON-SALEM, NC - Two armed men ordered staff and arcade goers at "The Hook" Social Fish Arcade to lie on the floor during an armed robbery Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Police said they got a call at 4306 Kernersville road around 3:50 Saturday morning.

Investigators say the people in the arcade were forced to lie on the floor while two men, both holding guns, demanded money from the office clerk.

The men took an undisclosed amount of money and escaped in an unknown direction.

Now, neighboring businesses are worried about what will happen if the suspects decide to come back.

Two doors down from "The Hook" arcade, John Lain, the owner C&L Coin and Pawn Shop, says the fish games put his own business shop at risk.

"Everybody that works here, we are all carrying guns because we have to protect ourselves," said Lain. "It's more stress for us. Worrying are they going to go there or are they going to come here and get us. I'm actually worried all day long."

Lain says he's even thinking about moving somewhere else because he says the arcade is driving his customers away.

"Some families steer away because they hear the bad news about that or because of the gambling thing going on," said Lain. "They don't want to bring their kids around it."

This holdup comes less than a week after neighboring Greensboro Police cracked down on these fish game arcades - saying they are just another version of sweepstakes gambling machines.

Fish games are considered illegal in North Carolina.

Officials say they've seen a pattern of violent crime associated with these types of businesses -- creating concern for neighbors like Jonathan Hunt.

"It's terrible. We live right down the road. Our house is been broken into a couple times. That's why we moved," said Hunt. "It's terrible. It's just too dangerous."

Nobody was injured during the armed robbery.

At the time of this report, the suspects are still on the loose.

Police currently do not have any leads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

© 2017 WFMY-TV