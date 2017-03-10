State Attorney General: North Carolina Voting Law Should End

Polling place (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, NC -- North Carolina's new Democratic attorney general says the U.S. Supreme Court should dismiss an appeal of a lower court ruling striking down a voting law even though Republican lawmakers still want it considered.



The case covers a 2013 law requiring photo identification to vote and reducing early voting days. An appeals court overturned the law because of racial bias. Then-Gov. Pat McCrory and GOP legislators appealed, but new AG Josh Stein and Gov. Roy Cooper last month asked the appeal be withdrawn.



Legislative leaders say their private lawyers have continued the appeal, but Stein's office wrote the justices on Thursday saying they can't because the General Assembly has never been a named party in the case. The filing also rejects accusations that Stein has a professional conflict in the matter.

