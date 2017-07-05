State Issues Warning For Drone Operators

On Wednesday, the state of North Carolina issued a warning for people who use drones the wrong way. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

NORTH CAROLINA -- Since recreational drones hit the market, they've become one of the most popular gadgets, but you must careful where you fly.

Drones can be more dangerous than you might think.

On Wednesday, the state of North Carolina issued a warning for people who use drones the wrong way.

An estimated 19,000 people in the state now own drones for recreational purposes.

With summer in full swing, even more drone operators will be out and about.

Aviation officials say they need to take time to understand the rules first.

John Cobb knows how to maneuver his drone around his front yard in Rockingham County.

“I can go side to side. Flip the camera around. I learn things every time I take it up in the air,” said Cobb.

But he’s made some mistakes along the way.

“I've crashed one or two times,” said Cobb. “Gotten too close to a tree or something like that.”

Cobb and his wife have been flying drones for about eight months.

“It's something we can do together and it's just fun,” he said.

They’ve used the technology to capture amazing images on vacation and disasters back home, like flood damage in Rockingham County earlier this year.

Cobb has a permit for his drone, certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“I know for myself, I am very conscious of where I'm flying,” said Cobb. “I'm almost too conscientious of where I am. I don't want to fly around people and I certainly do not fly around an airport.”

Under FAA guidelines:

-Drones can't be within five miles of an airport.

-They have to stay below 400 feet.

-You can't fly them over people or public events or emergency responders.

-Flying at night is not recommended, even if your drone has lights.

-Do not fly drones that weigh more than 55 pounds.

Mark Davidson, Director of Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem says one wrong move could be deadly.

“Any sort of foreign object or debris that can get into an engine or in an aircraft would be devastating for the crew or whoever is on board,” said Davidson. “It would cause lives possibly.”

For John Cobb, he makes sure conditions are safe and researches the area before putting up his drone.

“You don't know if there is a small airport or something around that you could come in contact with another point. You just don't know,” said Cobb. “It's very important to know your surroundings.”

In North Carolina, a permit is required for commercial and government drone operations.

Permits are not required for recreational drone use but you must have your drone registered with the FAA.

North Carolina's Division of Aviation website helps operators learn how to use drones safely and legally in North Carolina.

Registration costs $5 and lasts for three years.

More than 1,200 North Carolinians have received drone operator permits since the system’s launch.

Those wishing to fly a drone in North Carolina must also meet all federal requirements.

