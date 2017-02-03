Emergency Water Shortage in Chapel Hill, Carrboro

UNC students carry water bottles back to their dorm. Brian Hall/WFMY News 2 photo.

Officials are asking Orange Sewer and Water Authority customers in Carrboro and Chapel Hill to stop using water after a water main break and low tank levels.

OWASA said for customers to not use water until further notice. They also said for customers are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

Orange County officials said that a water main break near Dobbins Drive in Chapel Hill Friday morning is exacerbating the supply issues for OWASA customers.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger issued a state of emergency for the Town due to the shortage.

A Chapel Hill resident recorded water flowing through his apartment unit to the parking lot from a water main break pic.twitter.com/6ZefbZAgmb — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) February 3, 2017

Because of the water issues, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will release early on Friday. Elementary students will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., middle school students at 2:10 p.m. and high school students at 2:55 p.m.

UNC Chapel Hill canceled classes Friday at 1 p.m. as students were warned to cease water usage due to low levels.

WATER CRISIS: Students with cases of water everywhere on campus. @chapelhillgov warns people not to use water. pic.twitter.com/I1jpgnW0Jp — Liz Crawford (@LizCrawfordWFMY) February 3, 2017

The agency said earlier Friday that they expected to continue to receive water from the City of Durham for a few days because of an incident at its Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant on Thursday.

The water flow through the connections between Durham and OWASA has not been sufficient enough to fill the OWASA tanks to their normal levels. Because of that, customers are being asked to only use their water for essential purposes like showering and drinking.

The agency said they are working to restore the impacted water treatment plant to normal operation as soon as they can.

The water main break will have an impact on the restoration.

The Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant issue arose due to an accidental overflow of fluoride during the water treatment process at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant. OWASA started receiving City of Durham water on Thursday afternoon, the agency said.

Customers are being asked to use bottled water for cooking, cleaning and hygiene purposes until further notice. Running water inside the home could result in contamination of the OWASA system, officials said.

