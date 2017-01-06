2 Dead After NC-Bound Plane Crashes

(Photo: Arkansas State Police)

CLARK CO., Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management says two people are dead after an aircraft registered to a Charlotte corporation crashed in Arkansas.

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) reported that a plane went missing Thursday afternoon east of Gurdon, Arkansas.

Emergency management officials say two people are confirmed dead after the plane crashed in a field near the Gurdon Airport.

The pilot of the plane reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that the aircraft had engine trouble. The plane began to descend and FAA reported the signal was lost.

Officials with the AFRCC say the plane had the tail number of N972JK was last seen at the coordinates of 3354.2 N, 09303.3 W. The FAA registry site reports that the plane was a 10-year-old fixed wing single-engine plane.

The registered owner of the plane is JMK3 Lands LLC out of Charlotte, North Carolina. The business is listed as being owned by James M. Kent, III, though it's not clear who was on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Reports say the aircraft was traveling from Dallas, Texas to Franklin, North Carolina.