State Superintendent Delivers 500 Children's Books In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - State Superintendent Mark Johnson delivered 500 children's books to the "Read Write Spell" program in Winston-Salem.

It happened on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church on Summit Street.

The church started the "Read Write Spell Program" back in 2014.

The mission is to reach, teach, and advocate for students who struggle with reading.

The program provides free resources to students with economic disadvantages.

Superintendent Johnson delivered the boxes of books as part of his "NC Reads" initiative, which ensures preschool and elementary students have books to read at home.

"There are a lot of students and children in our society that don't have there own new books," said Superintendent Johnson. "To see the joy on a child's face when they get that book, and they have that name tag in that book, and they can write their name in it, and say this is my book, some students don't get that at home."

White Memorial Preschool in Raleigh collected the books during a book drive.

The books will be distributed to students in Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools during reading parties sponsored by the "Read Write Spell" program.

"Our local reading rates are a bit small," said Kris Cox, Executive Director of Read Write Spell. "We need to all come together and work together to get our third grade reading proficiencies up and our children that are at an economic disadvantage don't have the same opportunities as some of the children in our community."

To learn more about the "Read Write Spell" program or to get involved, click here.



