NC State Trooper Injured After Traffic Stop Attempt Ends in Crash

The suspect vehicle, a white Honda Civic with a South Carolina license tag, is still on the run.

WCNC 11:21 AM. EST December 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina state trooper was injured following a crash in west Charlotte Monday evening.

Officials told WCNC's crew on the scene a state trooper was responding to a nonemergency traffic call. As the state trooper was on his way, a white Honda Civic with a South Carolina license passed the state trooper. 

The Honda Civic was reportedly going well above the speed limit, officials said. As the state trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Honda Civic, the suspect vehicle drove recklessly, putting other vehicles in traffic at a risk of an accident.

The state trooper tried moving the right lane to avoid hitting other cars in traffic but lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole on the passenger side of the car. 

The state trooper reportedly has a broken arm, the station was told.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is in still on the loose.

