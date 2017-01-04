Stock Market Is High and It's Impacting Your 401K

NEW YORK, NY -- Stocks are climbing and the Dow Jones is close to reaching 20,000 points for the first time ever.

Thursday, it closed at 19,942.16 points. Just 58 points below 20,000.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both closed up too. The big question is why?

Michael Wittenberg, who's affiliated with First Allied Securities INC., told WFMY News 2 it's because there is renewed optimism. The economy is starting to improve and the Dow is reflecting that optimism.

He added that the reason the Dow is so much higher than S&P 500 is because of how it's calculated. The Dow is an average of the stocks. Right now three stocks are making up 40 percent of the increase. The other two are calculated on individual indexes.

The number one thing on most people's minds: How is this good news affecting people's 401K plans?

"The great market rally started in November and December," Wittenberg said. He said people are seeing a 10-15% increase.

For example, anyone with $100,000 in their 401K would have seen a $10,000 to $15,000 increase. That is in addition to the money they contributed.

Wittenberg said, the 2016 rally is the best we've seen since 2013.

