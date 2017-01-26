'To Defraud A Church Is As Low As You Could Go': Stokes Co. Sheriff

Susan Denise McHone (Photo: Stokes County Sheriff's Office)

GERMANTOWN, N.C. – A Stokes County woman is facing fraud charges after she was arrested for going to area churches and asking for assistance in paying bills.

Susan Denise McHone, 47, is charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, and one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. However, deputies tell WFMY News 2 they believe more people are involved, and that there will be more arrests.

Over the last couple of weeks, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been looking into a scam targeting local churches.

Here’s how they say the scam worked:

Suspects would go to churches, asked for help to pay rent, to pay for doctors’ visits, or to pay for prescriptions.

Then, they would ask that the church write a check to one of their co-conspirators, claiming to be his or her landlord.

The Sheriff’s Office began looking into the scam after one church came forward. Investigators determined it was more widespread, with other churches being targeted as well.

In a release, Sheriff Mike Marshall stated, “to defraud a church is about as low as you can go. No doubt, the majority of the people asking for help truly need it. These suspects took advantage of the church’s generosity.”

Marshall said while the Sheriff’s Office does not want to discourage helping those in need, he wants everyone to be aware these scams exist.

The first appearance for McHone will be February 15. Her bond is set at $5,000.

