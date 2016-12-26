Stokesdale Man Thankful For Strangers Who Helped After Motorcycle Crash

A Stokesdale man says he's lucky to be alive after losing his left leg in a motorcycle accident on Highway 68 in September. David Penix said if strangers had not helped after the crash, he would have died

Benjamin Powell, WFMY 2:19 PM. EST December 26, 2016

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories