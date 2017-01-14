WFMY
Store Clerk Stabbed In His Hands In Winston-Salem

Benjamin Briscoe, WFMY 11:07 PM. EST January 14, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Police say an Xpress Food Mart clerk went to the hospital after a suspect stabbed his hands during an attempted robbery. It happened on South Main Street around 7 Saturday night.

According to the police release:

"The two clerks advised the suspect came in the front door and walked around the counter to where they were and said “Give me money, Give me Money”.  The suspect was holding a knife and had a plastic shopping bag over his head.  One of the clerks held his hands up in a defensive manner and the suspect stabbed him in both hands.  The other clerk grabbed the suspects arm and they struggled causing that clerk to also be cut on his right hand.

The suspect ran out of the store heading north on South Main Street.  

Both victims had minor injuries.  The clerk cut on the right hand was treated at the scene by Forsyth County EMS and the clerk stabbed in both hands was transported to the hospital by Forsyth County EMS for further care. 
 
This case was referred to our Criminal Investigations Division.
 
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800."
 

