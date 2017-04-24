Storm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages, and Wet Roads Across Triad

Ben Powell/WFMY News 2 photo (Photo: Ben Powell/WFMY News 2)

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC -- The heavy rain over the past few days is causing some problems across the Triad including downed trees, power outages, and dangerously wet roads.

Forsyth County officials say 22 trees have fallen since Friday.

Two trees fell on Fleetwood Circle and one brought down a power line with it.

Shirley Bryant lives across the street from the downed tree.

She heard the crash when it fell and spent the whole night without power.

"We were watching TV and we just finished dinner and we heard a loud sound,” said Bryant. “Not knowing what it was, we came out on the porch and it was the tree out there that had fallen on all the powerlines and all the phone lines. We had nothing!"

Bryant spent much of the day Monday watching power crews fix the broken line across the street.

She says she's thankful that her electricity is back on, but with more wet weather in the forecast, she's worried it could go off again.

Bryant hopes the next one doesn't fall on her house.

"There's a lot of big trees on the side of us and in front of us and behind us but we are just trusting in the Lord that we will get through it and that we're going to be all right,” said Bryant.

Officials in the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s office say the other big concern is the road conditions.

Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Gary Styers says virtually every road in the Triad is wet and slippery.

He says it only takes a split second for you to lose control of their car and crash.

"It can come on very quickly. We've seen a lot of rain over the last 24 hours. The ground is saturated and it will continue to build a fast without anybody really knowing it,” said Styers. “It can sneak up on you and cause some things to occur."

Due to the almost non-stop rain we’ve received, Styers says our roadways can’t handle much more water.

"Drainage systems are just overwhelmed with the water that we have seen in the last 24 hours so it just puddles up on our roads,” said Styers. “We ask drivers that if they see a roadway that is impassable with water, do not go through the water! The water can come up high enough that it can lift your car or even stall your car out."

Styers says the best way for you to stay safe is to stay off the roads altogether.

But if you have to drive, Styers says you should take your time, watch your speed, and increase your following distance.

