Stranded Hunters Rescued From Icy NC Creek

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Three hunters stranded in a boat on Beaver Creek near Jordan Lake had to be rescued Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., crews arrived near the Beaver Creek Waterfowl Impoundment just east of Jordan Lake following a “call for help.”

Wildlife officials tell WNCN there did not appear to be any violations in connection with the incident.

The three hunters broke ice to get to their spot and the water froze back. They then lost a paddle and became stuck, officials said.

One of the hunters received treatment for hypothermia but was not transported to the hospital.

Units from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the Apex Fire Department and Cary EMS, were on the scene at New Hill Olive Chapel Road in Apex.

